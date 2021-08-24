New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 205,171 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Equity Residential worth $49,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $129,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.31.

NYSE EQR opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

