Analysts Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to Post $1.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. NICE reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. decreased their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.85.

Shares of NICE opened at $280.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $288.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth $202,055,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after buying an additional 797,892 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $119,884,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $88,664,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

