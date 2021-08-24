Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 375,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,645,430 shares of company stock worth $198,968,736 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 93.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 101.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,931,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 970,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,865,000 after purchasing an additional 801,502 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13. Certara has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

