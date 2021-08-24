New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,049 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.72% of Littelfuse worth $45,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Littelfuse by 34.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 10.4% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 3.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,305,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $277.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.40. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

