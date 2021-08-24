Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 686,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $44,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

