New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of NortonLifeLock worth $40,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.