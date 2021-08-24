SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

