SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $80,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 743 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 129.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.06. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

