Brett Tolley Sells 1,047 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

