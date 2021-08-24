Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5,555.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $131,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after buying an additional 2,582,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 60.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after buying an additional 514,143 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after buying an additional 449,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 91.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after buying an additional 441,437 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.