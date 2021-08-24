Huntington National Bank Sells 907 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fastly were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

NYSE FSLY opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,678,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $338,264.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,282 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

