Huntington National Bank Sells 41 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 202.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ TECH opened at $479.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $462.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 138.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $504.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $24,558,593. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.09.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.