Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans Buys 10,600 Shares

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $24,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIL opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hill International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hill International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hill International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hill International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hill International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,394 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

