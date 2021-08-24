Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans Buys 10,600 Shares

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $24,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.
Shares of NYSE:HIL opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hill International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37.
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.