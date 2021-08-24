Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko Purchases 29,500 Shares

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$13,717.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,153,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,396,483.52.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rokmaster Resources alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, John Martin Mirko purchased 15,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$7,200.00.

On Monday, July 26th, John Martin Mirko purchased 40,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$18,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Martin Mirko purchased 50,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

RKR opened at C$0.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$49.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.