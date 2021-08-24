Insider Buying: Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Director Purchases 202 Shares of Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Director Mayo Schmidt purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$74.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,153.04.

Mayo Schmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Mayo Schmidt acquired 190 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$79.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,143.00.

Shares of NTR opened at C$76.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$43.56 billion and a PE ratio of 35.72. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$47.72 and a 1-year high of C$80.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 85.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.79.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

