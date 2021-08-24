Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Leo T. Metcalf III Acquires 899 Shares of Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Leo T. Metcalf III bought 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $19,795.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STXB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $93,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.