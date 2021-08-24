Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 14,841 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $18,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 120,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,609,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,457,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,598,000.

RPG opened at $198.99 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $199.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

