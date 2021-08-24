Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 17,092 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $19,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $128.44 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

