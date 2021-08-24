Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,486 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $20,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 90,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 256,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17.

