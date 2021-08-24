iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $18,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,382,000. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $266.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.83. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $188.81 and a twelve month high of $275.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.