SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after buying an additional 1,916,689 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hexcel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 461,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Hexcel by 3,818.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 391,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 381,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.48 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.