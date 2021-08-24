Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 243,169 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,169 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 1,461,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after buying an additional 1,229,823 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,985,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,849,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06.

