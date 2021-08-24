Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 33,068 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,068 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $82.34.

