11,248 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TVTX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $315,299 over the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

