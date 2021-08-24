Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 174.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $352,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 182.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,267,000 after acquiring an additional 55,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.