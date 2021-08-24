Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 523.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

