Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

CHRRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.62.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

