Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 248.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 9.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.60.

Shares of ADSK opened at $336.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $338.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.