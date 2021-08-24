First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

