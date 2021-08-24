Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $231,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $137.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

