Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $263,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Barclays raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $122.27 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 146.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

