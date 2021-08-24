Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $65.71 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 991,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $65,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

