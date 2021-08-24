Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49,500.00

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £495 ($646.72) and last traded at £494.60 ($646.20), with a volume of 488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £494 ($645.41).

The company has a 50 day moving average of £485.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

