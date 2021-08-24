Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,787 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $60,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $261.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

