Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.62. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

