Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,326 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 22,060 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Expedia Group worth $67,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

