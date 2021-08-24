Allworth Financial LP Invests $28,000 in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHF stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $8.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

