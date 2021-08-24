Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 49,228 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,228 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $56,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $476.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,869 shares of company stock valued at $15,851,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

