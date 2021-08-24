William Koschak Purchases 20,000 Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) CFO William Koschak acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Calyxt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CLXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.
