William Koschak Purchases 20,000 Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) CFO William Koschak acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Calyxt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Calyxt by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,469 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

