Michael Denard Kennedy Acquires 1,024 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,024 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $26,982.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,167.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,051,000 after acquiring an additional 607,938 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORI. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

