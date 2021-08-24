BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue Sells 5,868 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $316,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

