Joshua Horowitz Purchases 20,000 Shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Stock

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 29th, Joshua Horowitz acquired 40,000 shares of Minim stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MINM opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.13. Minim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.70.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Minim in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
About Minim
Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.
