Joshua Horowitz Purchases 20,000 Shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Stock

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Minim alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Joshua Horowitz acquired 40,000 shares of Minim stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MINM opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.13. Minim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Minim had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.08%. On average, analysts expect that Minim, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Minim in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.