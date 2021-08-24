AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Edward M. Schulman Sells 1,760 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $223.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $232.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.59.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,573,000 after buying an additional 130,716 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 89,255.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.