Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CFO Christopher H. Bohnert Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.65. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.
