Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CFO Christopher H. Bohnert Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.65. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

