Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,192,000 after acquiring an additional 281,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 498,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.