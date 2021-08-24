Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Riskified currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.38.

Riskified stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

