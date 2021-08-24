Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $483.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,469,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

