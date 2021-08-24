Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $97,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $304.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.55. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

