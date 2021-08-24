Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Hatton Consulting Inc.

Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.91. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

