Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 816 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CarMax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX stock opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $139.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.